Off-duty Seattle police officer injured during vehicle theft on Edmonds Way Monday

Edmonds police are investigating after an off-duty Seattle police officer was struck by his own vehicle as he was attempting to interrupt a vehicle break-in that occurred in the 9500 block of Edmonds Way Monday morning and fired a gun at the fleeing suspects.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure, the incident began when the officer discovered that his Hyundai Santa Fe was being broken into while it was parked at an apartment complex. The victim said that when he went out to confront the suspects, they drove the vehicle at him and struck him, knocking him to the ground, McClure said.

After he was struck, the victim fired one round from a handgun as the suspects fled the scene. Evidence supports that the round struck a fence at the apartment complex. Edmonds police conducted a welfare check and determined no one was injured nearby, McClure said.

The victim, who received minor injuries, was treated by aid units at the scene. He later drove himself to a local hospital for treatment, McClure said.

Seattle police are investigating whether the off-duty officer used a personal or department-owned weapon during the incident.

The vehicle, which contained an Apple Air Tag, was found by King County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 6:36 a.m. at a Burien apartment complex. It was impounded for evidence, McClure said.

— By Teresa Wippel