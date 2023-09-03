Olympic Fly Fishers to meet Sept. 12

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds club meetings will resume after the club’s summer break, starting Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Lake Ballinger Center (formerly the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center), 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Be entertained and educated by a medley of fishing reports from members, and any guests who wish to chime in about their most enjoyable and memorable fishing trips this summer. It will also be an opportunity to meet in person those new members who joined the club during the summer recess.

Also learn about the club’s upcoming outings as well as its Members Appreciation Event on Sept. 23. The meeting is open to all.