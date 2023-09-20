On video: Northern lights over Edmonds Sept. 18

Tom St. John captured another aurora over Edmonds, Wash. — this one on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. The northern lights were visible before the clouds came in, with a peak between 10 and 11 p.m. This clip is about 10 minutes compressed to 10 seconds. Looking north, you can see the Edmonds ferry dock and Whidbey Island in the distance.
