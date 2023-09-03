Overnight I-5 lane reductions for light rail work scheduled Sept. 5-8

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Link Light Rail work, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes of I-5 overnight Tuesday, Sept.5 through Friday, Sept. 8:
The southbound I-5 HOV lane between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday morning, Sept. 8.
The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday morning, Sept. 8.
The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday morning, Sept. 8. The northbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at SR 104 also close at those times.
Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Sept. 6, through Friday morning, Sept. 8.
The Lynnwood Light Rail extension is scheduled to open for service in 2024.
