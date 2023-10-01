Poet’s Corner: Baker Country

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Baker Country

Can’t wait to trek north towards Baker country

Away from the prying and questioning overseers

Gritting away the passing time

Won’t watch the dust settle heading up the Five

Moving in, moving up

Sheer euphoria streaking across Red Square

Settling in takes place at a Jell-O pace

over the span of minutes, days, and months

What starts at 8:00 AM, sharp?!

This is what $10,000 buys? Give me Door #2 ASAP!

Going from Point A to B requires far too many steps

Shortcuts required between the Halls named after dead folks

The stranger sleeping underneath

Comes in at unkempt hours

Dialogue at a languishing standstill

Best buddies, my *#@?!

Early release falls on a Thursday

The holidays seem like a dangerous oasis

Yet imagination runs amok

Turkey and mashed potatoes already digested

Ten minutes in, the respite flips into an interrogation

First letters of the alphabet replaced by all X’s, Y’s, and Z’s?!?

Sweat floods from every pore, soaked and drowning to death

Where is that damn ejector seat control for this La-Z-Boy?

Can’t wait to trek north towards Baker country…

Waiting…

Staring into the pitch black night sky

Neck twitching back and forth

The chaise lounge creaking its age

How long has it already been?

Waiting…

Starry lights dangle like strands across the vast heavens

Cassiopeia the vain queen seen as a “W”

Ursa Major which possesses the Great Dipper

Cygnus, the mighty Northern Cross flies

Yes, all quite amazing, but not THE main attraction tonight

An airplane moves quickly from left to right

And a satellite flickers slowly and veers away

No luminescent moon in sight, just busy searchlights

Coyote packs holler back and forth in melodious tones

Frogs croak warnings in the creek across the street

An owl hoot hoots, looking for them

All part of the great bay symphony at night

Still waiting…

Can it really be that late?!

Telltale eyelids buckle under their own strength

Slowly closing like window shades

Then jerked quickly back up, hoping to not miss THE thing

A warm breeze rushes through

Flowers and long leaves left gently swaying

Then sheer silence as the last seconds of the day tick away

Where’s the free show that was promised online?!

Then BAM, out of the corner, it flashes!!

It streaks and slices across the night sky

A bad angle and it’s completely missed!

Five more will join the rest

Finally!

Starman999 will be very happy tonight

After all the stories and untold expectations

Though an observatory telescope would have been super useful

Only 365 days more until it’s time to look up again

Waiting…

Mark Chamberlain

~ ~ ~ ~ ~