Poet’s Corner: Place of Serenity, Listen, Morning Prayers

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Place of Serenity

The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.

— Jacques Cousteau

Winding my way down the steep hill,

the Olympic Mountains towering

over the sparkling waters of Puget Sound,

impart recollections of life’s journey.

As I park my car, the smell

of salt water in the air

evokes memories

of childhood Atlantic beaches.

Across the bridge over railroad tracks,

as a train roars by underneath,

down the paved sidewalk

onto the sandy hillside.

Take a deep breath,

let it out,

Another deep breath

let it out.

Find a driftwood log seat

Allow warmth of the sun,

rhythmic sound of waves

to bring me back to serenity.

Many memories float by

as I sit and watch

dogs chasing balls, children

building sandcastles and dams.

Easter sunrise services,

huddling around a campfire,

as birds proclaim dawn

and spring’s resurrection.

Beautiful sunsets,

spreading red, gold, pink, orange

across the snow capped

Olympic mountains.

Days of fog blanketing the water,

insistent, eerie foghorns

warn ferries and freighters

to keep a safe distance.

Long walks as low tides

uncover beached sea stars,

anemones, scurrying hermit crabs,

tiny tidepool sculpins.

Heron patiently fishes

on incoming tide,

Eagle ignores

harassing, noisy crows.

Stomp on the sand beside

a clam’s hole. Feel squirt

of water on your leg

as it burrows deeper.

Tantalizingly tempting sandbars

drew us out to sit a while,

until the tide surrounded our refuge.

My dog didn’t like wading.

Heat of the sun pulls me

towards the stinging cold

water of Puget Sound,

wading is enough to cool me off.

With a thirst-quenching drink,

memories arise of the delicious taste

of hot cocoa on cold

Easter mornings.

Returning to my car,

irritation of sand in my shoes

is a small price to pay

for a time of serenity.

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

Listen

Thoreau asked, “Who hears the fishes when they cry?”

standing by a creek bed on a cool, rainy autumn day

as salmon swim upstream to begin

a new generation of salmon,

simultaneously dying

yet in their dying, salmon

provide life to bears, eagles, otters,

invertebrates, even the forest itself

as they bring nutrients from the ocean

salmon symbolize

renewal, abundance,

strength, willingness to

fight against all odds

yet will salmon survive challenge

of climate change

warming oceans and rivers

pollution of waters

maybe we need to go down to the riverbank and listen.

Marcia McLaughlin

~ ~ ~ ~

Morning Prayers

Have you ever stepped outside at dawn?

Songbirds fill the air with psalms of praise

before the sun appears over the horizon.

melodious, whistling,

sometimes raucous,

all welcome the rising sun.

Robins, Mourning Doves, Common Yellowthroats, Song Sparrows, White-Crowned Sparrows sing all across North America.

Tufted Titmice, Eastern Towhees, Gray Catbirds,

American Redstarts join the chorus

in Rhode Island.

Great Crested Flycatchers, Warbling Vireos,

Northern Cardinals enter the choir

in Wisconsin.

Dark-eyed Juncos, Spotted Towhees, Bushtits,

Red-breasted Nuthatches, add their voices

in Washington.

Come near a marsh or a lake.

Red-Winged Blackbirds, Wood Ducks, Tree

Swallows, Barn Swallows, Marsh Wrens add

melodies while Mallards, Great Blue Herons,

Canada Geese, and Great Egrets noisily

trumpet in the dawn.

Varied Thrush, Clarks Nutcrackers,

Gray Jays and Ravens

greet the mountain morning.

Birds trill, whistle, quack, croak

their morning prayers.

How can you keep from singing?

Marcia McLaughlin

Marcia’s love of poetry arose from a life-long love of choral music and of nature. She is an amateur

photographer and it’s sometimes hard to tell whether the poem sprang from the photograph or the

photo from the poem. She is especially interested in the natural world, how we interact with it, and the

messages it has for us. Her poetry also speaks of the injustices of our world. She self-published a poetry

book, Nature’s Messages, in 2022. You may contact her at seaotterspirit@gmail.com. Marcia lived in

the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park area for 50 years and now lives in Lacey with her spouse, Beth Seacord.