Porch Fest delights downtown Edmonds for second year

Back for its second year, Porch Fest filled downtown Edmonds streets with a range of musical acts Saturday afternoon.
A free public event designed by downtown Edmonds neighbors and merchants in partnership with the City of Edmonds, this year’s Porch Fest included a total of 41 performances hosted at 36 locations.
— Photos by Nick Ng
A wonderful community event celebrating so much talent! A beautiful afternoon would be better longer so that neighborhood street performances start times could be staggered to allow time for hosts to wander and enjoy the other performers. Thank you to the porch festival members for organizing such a great event.
I second that 🙂
On behalf of the PorchFest team of organizers and volunteers, thank you to all the artists who donated their time and talents to make this year’s event such a success. Thank you also to the hosts who opened their “porches” to the artists and the community and made this event possible. Thanks also to everyone who attended. Your support of our local artists and merchants made PorchFest a big success for them as well. To everyone who attended or participated in yesterdays event, we would love to hear from you about what you liked about PorchFest as well as what you think could be improved next year. Your feedback and ideas are incredibly important to us so please take a moment to share your feedback on the feedback form at https://porchfestedmonds.com/. Thanks again.
I was only able to attend from 4:30pm-6pm. Quite a different vibe than last year, but it was November when it started. 🙂
More photos of the performers and the scene. Imagine looking at them 10 to 50 years from now.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/183702572@N07/albums/72177720311076490
Thank you so much Nick for taking and sharing these pics!
