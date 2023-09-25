Raises for mayor, city council: Salary commission to present findings Sept. 26

The salary of the Edmonds mayor will increase by 14.6% and the city councilmembers by 20%. The Edmonds Salary Commission will present those binding recommendations — among other findings — to the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, Sept. 26 business meeting.

The commission is a group of five citizen volunteers who worked over the summer to review and make salary and benefits determinations for mayor and city council. The city council voted in 2022 to restart the commission in 2023 after it was disbanded in 2021.

In other business Tuesday night, the council is scheduled to consider a resolution alerting South County Fire that the City of Edmonds officially intends to investigate the advantages and disadvantages of annexation into the fire district. Edmonds currently contracts with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services, but voters in nearby jurisdictions — including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier — in recent years have voted to join the RFA.

The council will also receive a proclamation regarding Arbor Month and hear a report on the Sister City Commission’s exchange trip to Hekinan, Japan.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also attend via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or comment by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39. Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in executive session to discuss collective bargaining and “to consider the selection of a site or the acquisition of real estate by lease or purchase when public knowledge regarding such consideration would cause a likelihood of increased price.”