Reminder: A day of free music in Edmonds Sept. 9

The full lineup for PorchFest is set and attendees are in for a great afternoon of music and community on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-6 p.m.

A total of 41 performances this year are being hosted at 36 locations throughout downtown. Check out the map here,

At the new Edmonds Community Porch mainstage (at the Fountain on Main Street), the Lori Hardman band will be kicking off the festival at 2 p.m.. Then at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., attendees will enjoy music from Third Harbour and Dakota Neuman respectively. Capping off the mainstage lineup will be Nikki & the Fast Times at 5 p.m.

People of all ages are invited to this free community event. Attendees are encouraged to bring water, picnic blankets, portable chairs, and snacks to enjoy the street picnic vibe. Merchandise will be available for purchase near the mainstage.

PorchFest 2023 is funded by the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets program, which encourages people to activate their streets to build community and promote local businesses. This citywide initiative empowers neighborhoods to reimagine their public spaces. The next neighborhood event will be Perrinville Palooza on Saturday, Sept. 23.

To learn more about the Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets program, visit the project page on the City of Edmonds website.

Volunteers are still needed and very appreciated to help during the event. To find out more, check out the website at PorchFestEdmonds.com. Follow PorchFest on social media: Instagram@porchfestedmonds and Facebook. Questions? Email info@porchfestedmonds.com