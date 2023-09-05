Reminder: Brouhaha Sidewalk Sale Sept. 8-10

The downtown Edmonds Brouhaha Sidewalk Sale is happening Sept 8-10, coinciding with Edmonds Porch Fest and the Edmonds Classic Car Show.

Participants include ARTspot, Bench + Board, Cole Gallery, Crow, Housewares, Interiors of Edmonds, Little Bipsy, Field, Paper Feather, Pear Tree Consignment, Rebekah’s Boutique, Rogue, Walnute Street Coffee and Wooden Spoon.

Learn more on the Facebook event page here.