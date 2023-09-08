Reminder: Puget Sound Bird Fest Sept. 9-10 in Edmonds

Here’s the schedule:

Bird Fest Exhibits Hall

Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free

Frances Anderson Center Gym, 700 Main St. in Edmonds

Educational exhibits, optics, and bird themed art for sale. Kids activities: owl pellet dissection, crafts, games and hands-on exploration. Photo contest: stop by and vote for your favorites.

Presentations

Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., free

Edmonds Plaza Room, 650 Main St. in Edmonds

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tony Angell: Of Ravens, Crows and How Birds Exploit the Niche of Time 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Don Norman and Ingela Wanerstrand: Right Plant: Right Bird 1-2 p.m. Dr. Peter Hodum: Of Puffins and Petrels 2:15-3:15 p.m. Barbara Ogaard: Turkey Vultures (meet a live turkey vulture!)

See full descriptions of each presentation on the Pilchuck Audubon website.

Saturday field activities

Edmonds Marsh, Willow Creek Guided Walk

Saturday, 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Registration required ($5). Register here

Join Jack Stephens to bird some short trails at the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery and the Wildlife Habitat & Native Plant Demonstration Garden, and a short walk uphill to a paved path for a good view of the marsh from the south and a couple of ponds. The Edmonds marsh also has level paved walkways and boardwalk. You will drive between the marsh and the hatchery/garden area to avoid walking along Highway 104. Less than two miles. Playback might be used sparingly by walk leader. Bring binoculars.

Scriber Creek Watershed Guided Walk for Beginning Birders

Saturday, 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Registration required ($10). Register here

The urban forest and wetlands of this 22-acre park provide habitat for a variety of wildlife, including waterfowl, wading birds and songbirds. May include excursions to adjacent small parks. Led by Jeff and Eileen Hambleton, this walk will focus on building essential skills for beginners. Bring binoculars if you have them. (We won’t have any loaners available this year). Easy level trails and boardwalk, may cross urban streets with crosswalks to explore two additional parks, less than two miles. No “pishing” or playback of vocalizations will be used to attract birds.

Richmond Beach Guided Walk for Beginning Birders

Saturday, 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Registration required ($5). Register here

Join Joe Sweeney for two to three leisurely paced miles, including some hills and steps. You will first walk the main paths and steps in this very scenic park. Then, you’ll return to your cars, grab your spotting scopes, and walk the short distance to the beach for some seabird watching overlooking the Puget Sound. The weather is usually cooler on the beach, so wear layers and rain gear, if necessary. Bring binoculars, of course, and a scope, if you have one. A pair of binoculars is all you need to enjoy the walk. Over by 9:30 a.m. Playback will not be used.

Southwest County Park Guided Walk

Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

Registration required ($5). Register here

Join Bruce Bohmke for this walk in an undeveloped, forested county park located within Edmonds. The trails include a wider, relatively level path and some narrower trails that include some short elevation changes which can be muddy if it has rained. Will include crossing the street that bisects the park. “Pishing” or playback may be used by the walk leader. Total walking likely less than 1.5 miles.

Bird-viewing platform

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Edmonds Marsh, 180 W. Dayton St. in Edmonds

No registration required, free

Sunday field activities

Accessible-ish Yost Park Guided Walk

Sunday, 8-10 a.m.

Pre-registration required ($5). Register here

Join Bev Bowe for a guided birding walk along the service road and paved path of Yost Park. Much of the service road is paved, and the remainder is usually hard packed. While not entirely level, the slope is short from the parking lot to the main portion of the service road. Birding from the service road allows some viewing into the mid canopy and even the top of some trees of the ravine. Yost Park provides habitat for numerous species of resident and migratory birds including Cooper’s Hawks, Pileated Woodpeckers, Chickadees, Pacific Wrens, and a variety of other forest birds. While there are no benches, the group plans to be no further than 0.25 miles from the cars. Option to bird a little farther on a gently sloping dirt trail near the end of the service road.

Edmonds Waterfront Guided Walk

Sunday, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Registration required ($5). Register here

Join Jack Stephens to explore the Edmonds waterfront. While this walk won’t have the seabird diversity of the winter months, the Edmonds waterfront can sometimes offer close views of some birds such as Marbled Murrelet or Rhinoceros Auklet. In addition, Edmonds can have hundreds of Heerman’s gulls around the breakwater who arrive after breeding season before they depart for their wintering grounds. Most of the walk will be on paved paths or a fishing pier, there may also be minimal walking on sand.

Centennial Trail Guided Walk for “Birding by Ear”

Sunday, 8-11 a.m. (End time is approximate)

Registration required ($10). Register here

Centennial Trail in Snohomish County is built on the old Burlington-Northern railroad line. You’ll look and listen for the birds who live here year-round, such as Spotted Towhee, Song Sparrow, Bewick’s Wren, American Robin, Dark-eyed Junco, Black-capped Chickadees, Yellow-rumped Warbler, American Goldfinch, Cedar Waxwing. Neither “pishing” nor playing recordings will be used. This leisurely walk, led by Whitney Neufeld-Kaiser and Elaine Chuang, will be from the Getchell Road access point to Lake Cassidy and back, which is 3.5 miles round trip. The trail is 10 feet wide and graveled, with benches along the way and no change in elevation. A porta-potty is available in the parking lot.

Union Bay Natural Area Guided Walk

Sunday, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Registration required ($5). Register here

Join Roniq Bartanen to explore the Union Bay Natural Area, nicknamed “The Fill” – Seattle’s former garbage dump. 260 bird species have been reported at this urban birding hot spot. You’ll spend time exploring this unique area rich in bird and wildlife. Tips for identifying birds will be included but our main focus will be on a more mindful birding practice which includes observing native habitat, bird song and behavior. Any age and level of birding experience welcome! Dress for weather and wear appropriate shoes. A hat/sunscreen is recommended as much of the area is out in the sun (shade spots will be sought out when available). Trails are mostly flat, packed dirt and gravel and can be seasonally muddy and wet. Please leave dogs at home as they may scare off our feathered friends.

Please note: Restrooms and water fountain are closed on Sundays at this location. There may be a nearby port-a-potty, however, that can’t be guaranteed, so please plan accordingly.

How to Capture Unusual and Compelling Bird Photography Images

Sunday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m,-1 p.m.

Registration Required ($25). Register here

Do you want bird images that stand out, show compelling bird behaviors or unique perspectives? Would you like to be able to take images of birds that evoke emotion and distinct bird characteristics? If you are looking to take your images a step further to stand out and reflect the interesting things you see when you are watching them, this workshop will give you ideas and skills to do this. This event will examine some of the following questions:

How do you overcome the challenges of bird photography?

How do you allow birds to be comfortable enough for you to get unique images?

How do you learn to see differently?

Join Ann Pultz Kramer, award-winning bird and wildlife photographer, for a one-day workshop to introduce you to the exploration of capturing the images you see in your mind. We will spend the day at Montlake Fill at Union Bay in Seattle. Ann has been honored for her work in Audubon National Plants for Birds contest, North American Nature Photographers Association annual contest, Share the View national contest and placed Best in Show in her local camera club competitions. She is a supporter of ethical bird photography and practices ethical field practices.

Go Natives! Native Plant Sale

Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon

Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine St.

No registration required, free

Come stock up on native plants at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat and Native Plant Demonstration Garden located at 95 Pine St. in Edmonds.

Birds and Native Plants Presentation by Don Norman

Sunday, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine St.

No registration required, free

Following the plant sale, Don Norman, owner of Go Natives Nursery and founding member of the Puget Sound Bird Observatory, will talk about birds and native plants using examples in the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat and Native Plant Demonstration Garden.

Puget Sound Express Boat Cruise

Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

Registration required ($95) Register here

The Puget Sound Bird Fest – in collaboration with Puget Sound Express – hosts a special birdwatching cruise to get the optimal viewing of sea birds returning to their nests. The three-hour cruise departs from the Edmonds Marina. Volunteer Bird Guides from the Puget Sound Bird Fest will be on board to share their knowledge about the birds and nature of Puget Sound. Puget Sound Express using its newest high-speed vessel Swiftsure to travel to either Smith Island or Protection Island (depending on weather and recent sightings of birds), before returning to Edmonds. On-board there is inside seating, a snack bar and three restrooms available.

Note: Any change in the itinerary for weather is at the Captain’s discretion.