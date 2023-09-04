Reminder: Windermere Edmonds shredding event Sept. 9

The annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event will be at 210 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds. When you arrive, follow the arrow signs to the drop-off location.
Shredding materials may contain these items: paper clips, staples, metal prongs, binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes and manila folders. Materials can’t contain these items: X-rays, photographs, plastic sheet protectors, three-ring binders, newspapers and magazines.
While this is a complimentary event, Windermere Edmonds will be collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Edmonds Food Bank.
To learn more, email edmonds@windermere.com.
