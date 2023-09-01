Save the date: Brouhaha Sidewalk Sale Sept. 8-10

The downtown Edmonds Brouhaha Sidewalk Sale is happening Sept 8-10, coinciding with Edmonds Porch Fest and the Edmonds Classic Car Show.

Participants include ARTspot, Bench + Board, Cole Gallery, Crow, Housewares, Interiors of Edmonds, Little Tipsy, Field, Paper Feather, Pear Tree Consignment, Rebekah’s Boutique, Rogue, Walnute Street Coffee and Wooden Spoon.