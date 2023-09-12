Scene in Edmonds: A barred owl lurks in the darkness

“I discovered a barred owl in our park several nights ago,” said Ken Pickle of Edmonds. “The light was fading fast and I shot a few singles through the kitchen window. He was getting restless, so I switched to shutter priority (hoping to get some in-flight shots).

“He did fly and I took the shots, but at 1/3200 of a second they were almost black. However, I was able to recover them with the Denoise (now built-in to Lightroom). Here are the results.”