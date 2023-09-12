Scene in Edmonds: A barred owl lurks in the darkness

“I discovered a barred owl in our park several nights ago,” said Ken Pickle of Edmonds. “The light was fading fast and I shot a few singles through the kitchen window. He was getting restless, so I switched to shutter priority (hoping to get some in-flight shots).
“He did fly and I took the shots, but at 1/3200 of a second they were almost black. However, I was able to recover them with the Denoise (now built-in to Lightroom). Here are the results.”
Of all the great Edmonds owl photos we’ve seen over the years, these really show the essence of BEING AN OWL! ! Mr. Pickle, thank you for bringing us the true night life in our rare (and disappearing) woodlands!
Wow, what beautiful shots!
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.