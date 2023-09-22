Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 21, 2023 4 Strolling down Main Street Tuesday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The view from Sunset Avenue on Wednesday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) A baby seal seen Thursday near the walkway to the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Barry Mickel) During Thursday’s Edmonds Art Walk, “A Witch’s Gift” exhibit opens at Graphite Arts Center. (Photo by Brent Tugby)
