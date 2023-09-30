Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: September 29, 2023 4 Full moon setting. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Mist over Edmount Island on Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Niall McShane) Waiting for a rider at Olympic Beach. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
