Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: September 2, 2023 8 Gull frenzy. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Headed out of the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A touch up for the Edmonds Theater. (Photo by Carl Zapora) Carrying a load. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Fun in the sun at Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
