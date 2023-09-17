Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: September 16, 2023 3 Civic Playfield is a hit with sports teams on Saturday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The “regulars” at the Edmonds Fishing Pier put up this memorial in fond memory of one of their buddies. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Diane O’Neill, garden educator and enthusiastic plant propagator, was the guest speaker Saturday at an Edmonds Floretum Garden Club workshop held at the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery. Floretum members learned the skills needed to successfully propagate plants. (Photo by Chris Walton)
