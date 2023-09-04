Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: September 3, 2023 5 Before sunrise, boats are double parked throughout the Edmonds Marina, waiting for the fishermen to return to head out for the day. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A Steller’s Jay. (Photo by Kevin O’Keefe) Heading out for a day of fishing. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
