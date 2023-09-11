Scene in Edmonds: In flight at Bird Fest Posted: September 10, 2023 8 The Kirschten family observes an osprey at the Edmonds Marsh during Puget Sound Bird Fest over the weekend. They’re reacting to the osprey as it takes flight, ruffling its feathers as it flies overhead. (Photo by Bob Sears)
