Scene in Edmonds: Oktoberfest Saturday fun 3 hours ago 12 L-R: Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest volunteer coordinator Adrienne Miller with recruits Tiffany Kopek, Annie Jacobsen and Ashley Kraft. (Photos courtesy Annie Jacobsen) Ashley Kraft with a vintage stein. Cup towers could be found through the beer tent. Reptileman paid a visit to Oktoberfest, and Ashley Kraft made a friend.
