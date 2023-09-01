Scene in Edmonds: Sunset and moon 47 mins ago 5 Thursday sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Thursday supermoon rising. (Photo by Darryl Klippsten) Moon closeup. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Friday morning moon before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
