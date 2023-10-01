Scene in Edmonds: Sunset and moonset Posted: September 30, 2023 10 Sunset Friday by Lee Lageschulte Harvest moon setting on Saturday morning, by Sharon O’Brien. Harvest moon between the trees after sunrise, by Kevin O’Keeffe.
