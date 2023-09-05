Scene in Edmonds: Theater paint job Posted: September 4, 2023 5 Edmonds Theater got a new look over the weekend, photographer Bob Sears noted. Loft Painting was in charge of the project. John Loft is front and center with his dedicated crew.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.