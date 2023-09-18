Scene in Edmonds: This is just a drill

Photographer Julia Wiese spotted the Sally Fox, a water taxi that provides service between Vashon Island and Seattle, and Coast Guard vessels just off the Port of Edmonds Marina Saturday. A water taxi spokesperson said that the Sally Fox and the Coast Guard were partnering for “law-enforcement exercises.”
