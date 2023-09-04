Scene in Woodway: Carla Nichols Reserve

The Carla Nichols Reserve is located in the south end of Woodway at 23755 Timber Lane. Formerly called the Woodway Reserve, it was renamed to honor the town’s longtime mayor, who retired in January 2021.

The reserve is divided by Timberlane Road. The Upper Reserve is open year-round during daylight hours. Two access points, one in the Woodway Highlands neighborhood and one at the intersection of Timberlane Road and 240th Street Southwest, lead to a short loop trail through second growth forest.

The Central Reserve is located at the corner of 113th Place West. and 240th Street Southwest, across from Woodway Town Hall. A second entrance is open on Timberlane Road across from the Upper Reserve. The trails are open during the summer only. A gazebo with benches is nestled at the west end of the trail.

— Photos by Ralph Sanders