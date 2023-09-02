Scene nearby: A day at the Evergreen State Fair

1 hour ago 5
Walking a Clydesdale in the morning.
A lemonade stand with much a peel.
A singer and his dummy.
Judging goats.
A customer carrying away his just-purchased stash of Fisher scones.
Gotta make the deal, even when at the fair.
When things go upside down, you just have to hold on tight and smile.
Happy grandpa on a carnival ride.
A chainsaw artist at work.
Siggie the Vintage Man singing country songs.
Making an elephant ear.
Totes McGoats.
Pigging out on lunch.
All cowboys need their momma.
Log rolling.

This is how we roll.
Aztec Indian dancers.

You can never have too many onions.
Quilt exhibit.
Winners of the photo contest.
This painter uses two brushes simultaneously.

David Carlos visited the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe, which runs through Labor Day. You can learn more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME