Schools locked down Thursday during police search for domestic violence suspect

Edmonds-Woodway High School and College Place Middle School were placed on lockdown Thursday morning while Edmonds police searched for a domestic violence suspect.
According to police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure, the suspect who last seen on foot at 203rd Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West. He was described as a white male in his 50s with long black and white hair and a long black and white beard, wearing a black T-shirt and camo shorts. He also may have a knife in a sheath on his belt.
Call 911 if you see the suspect.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.