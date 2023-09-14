Schools locked down Thursday during police search for domestic violence suspect

Edmonds-Woodway High School and College Place Middle School were placed on lockdown Thursday morning while Edmonds police searched for a domestic violence suspect.

According to police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure, the suspect who last seen on foot at 203rd Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West. He was described as a white male in his 50s with long black and white hair and a long black and white beard, wearing a black T-shirt and camo shorts. He also may have a knife in a sheath on his belt.

Call 911 if you see the suspect.