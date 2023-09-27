Shipley endorses Mike Rosen in Edmonds mayor’s race

Former City of Edmonds Senior Planner and two-time mayoral candidate Brad Shipley has endorsed challenger Mike Rosen in his bid to unseat first-term incumbent Mike Nelson.

“I worked with Mike Rosen when he was chair of the Planning Commission. He brings a wealth of experience leading large teams behind a common goal. Rosen has a servant leadership style and has the collaborative and communication skills to lead Edmonds at this crucial time,” Shipley said in a news release issued by the Mike Rosen campaign.

“As Edmonds takes on an update to its Comprehensive Plan, a 20-year vision for the city, we need someone like Rosen who will listen to all sides, bring his analytic skills to the table, and lead a diverse community to a solution we all can support,” Shipley added.

Shipley resigned his post in May to run for mayor, the second time he has run for the position. He and City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis lost in the August 2023 primary to Rosen and Nelson. Shipley also lost in the primary race for Edmonds Mayor in August 2019.

Since Shipley’s resignation, the Edmonds Planning Division has seen two other top staff resignations: Planning Manager David Levitan and Aassociate Planner Michelle Szafran.

Shipley cited the lack of trust between all branches of city government and the need to return to the basics of municipal operations as reasons for endorsing Rosen. He said other resignations from top posts in the city are expected if Nelson is reelected and organizatonal issues are not resolved.

“Staff is stretched thin and has been for some time,” Shipley said. “The number of projects they are undertaking with limited resources is incredible. While many of these projects have merit, leadership needs to understand that the organizational challenges must be addressed first. I know Rosen understands this and am confident in his ability to make the proper changes.”

Rosen and Nelson finished in a virtual tie in the August primary, with Nelson at 35.05% of the vote and Rosen at 34.68%. Buckshnis finished in third place with 21.15%. She has not made an endorsement for the general election.