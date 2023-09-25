Sidekickers to perform at Green Drinks Edmonds Sept. 28

Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 for the next Green Drinks Edmonds, Kristin Kelly will provide an introduction to Futurewise, and at 7 p.m. the Sidekickers will perform at Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse, 102 Dayton Avenue.
