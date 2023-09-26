Snohomish County to treat invasive plants in Edmonds Marsh Oct. 2

As part of an ongoing effort to restore native plant communities in the Edmonds Marsh, specialists from the Snohomish County Noxious Weed (SCNW) program will visit the marsh Monday, Oct. 2 to continue the process of eradicating an infestation of common reed known as phragmites australis.

Phragmites is a noxious weed requiring control in Snohomish County. This effort will ensure that the City of Edmonds continues to remain in full compliance with the law, the City of Edmonds said in a news release.

Phragmites is a highly invasive grass that forms dense monocultures in wetlands, altering the structure of local ecosystems, reducing biodiversity, and degrading habitat quality. Two phragmites patches have become established in the northern part of the marsh and will continue to spread through a dense underground network of rhizomes if left untreated.

Ecological characteristics of phragmites make it nearly impossible to control by non-chemical means. The county team will treat affected areas using spot applications of imazapyr, an herbicide categorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as practically non-toxic to fish, invertebrates, birds and mammals, the city said. The herbicide is applied only to the target plants while avoiding the surrounding plants and soil; if strong wind occurs, application will stop to prevent the herbicide from drifting to unintended locations.

Phragmites was initially treated by the county in 2021, and the team has continued to monitor the area and conduct follow-up treatments each fall as necessary. As phragmites is reduced, native plants including Baltic rush, Lyngbye’s sedge and seashore saltgrass are expected to naturally re-colonize the treated areas. While they are on site, the county team may also treat Japanese knotweed.

The city said this eradication effort is consistent with Edmonds’ Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach to parks maintenance, which prioritizes the use of physical, mechanicaland biological control methods. Chemical treatments are used only when other control efforts would not be effective, as is the case with the current infestations of phragmites and knotweed.

You can learn more about how the city manages plant and animal pests in parks here.