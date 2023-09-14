Sounder train available for Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game Sept. 17

You can take Sound Transit’s Sounder train to the Sunday, Sept. 17 Seattle Mariners game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which starts at 1:10 p.m.

Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The train departs 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners.