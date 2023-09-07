Spokane Street Viaduct on-ramp to southbound I-5 to close Sept. 8-10 in Seattle for bridge deck repairs

The on-ramp from the Spokane Street Viaduct to southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle will close this weekend, Sept. 8-10, to repair the concrete bridge surface along the ramp. The freeway on-ramp from South Spokane Street/Sixth Avenue South also will be unavailable.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, people heading to southbound I-5 from the Spokane Street Viaduct or South Spokane Street/Sixth Avenue South will need to follow a signed detour. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Detour

The 5-mile detour will use northbound I-5 to westbound Edgar Martinez Drive to southbound First Avenue South to eastbound South Holgate Street to northbound South Fourth Street to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

People should add travel time to their trips or seek alternate routes during the closure, which will conclude more than five hours before the Seattle Seahawks’ 1:25 p.m. season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lumen Field.

Bridge deck repairs

During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove damaged and patched areas of the bridge and replace them with new slabs of concrete.

The bridge is one of 17 in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties included in a project to repair bridge decks to help preserve their integrity, extend their lifespan and provide a smoother ride for users. Much of the work was completed last spring before the project took a summer pause to get the materials needed for work. The remaining bridges will receive repairs over the next few months.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map, or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.