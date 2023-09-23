Sponsor spotlight: Lilikoi Liqueur — now in stock at Scratch Distillery

Lilikoi is the Hawaiian name for passion fruit. It is delicious. And Edmonds’ Scratch Distillery has been working hard to keep their Lilikoi Liqueur in stock since its first batch sold out in six days in June.

Labor of love on this one. So messy and expensive, but Kim from Scratch was determined to find a way for her favorite flavor to make it into the bottle. This several-year project ends with an extremely delicious liqueur with real passionfruit. Tart matches sweet with your new favorite flavor (if it wasn’t already). Hawaii in a bottle. Pairs excellent with vodka, gin, rum, sparkling wine or in/as your favorite dessert.

Learn more and purchase here.