Sponsor spotlight: Lobster tacos this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

The special of the week at Scotty’s Food Truck is lobster tacos, featuring wild North Atlantic lobster with fresh cabbage, sweet mango salsa and lime crema on a warm flour tortilla.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Five Corners in Edmonds
Calvary Church parking lot
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
