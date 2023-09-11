Sponsor spotlight: Meet the Artists reception at Lynnwood Event Center Sept. 19

The Lynnwood Event Center warmly invites you to the “Meet the Artists” Reception, a free event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit, Majestic Menagerie: Animals of Earth and Ocean. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 60 works of art, listen to live music, sip a drink from the bar, enjoy complimentary house-made appetizers, and more.

The artwork on display is a vibrant, diverse collection of creatures from land and sea in a wide variety of mediums. You’ll see everything from acrylics, oils and watercolor, to photography, pastels and even entire crayons. The 35 talented artists will be answering questions and sharing stories about their work. And best of all, most of the art is available for purchase if you see something you really love.

RSVP at the link below, and dive into the majesty of Earth and Ocean.

Please RSVP Here!

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

5-7 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center

3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood