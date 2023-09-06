Sponsor spotlight: Pacific fried oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is fresh Pacific fried oysters, served with fries and tartar sauce.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Five Corners in Edmonds
Calvary Church parking lot
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
