Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck only open Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be closed Thursday and Friday this week but open regular hours — 3:30-7:30 p.m. — Saturday at their usual Five Corners Edmonds location, serving up their popular Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad and crispy fish and chips.

You can see the menu here.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Five Corners in Edmonds

Calvary Church parking lot

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.