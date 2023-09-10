Sponsor spotlight: Three low-cost ways to create stunning spaces 

If you’re growing tired of looking at the same-colored walls or clutter in the corners of a room, it might be time to refresh your interior design. Creating spaces in your home that are warm and inviting often do not require an extreme makeover. A few simple design adjustments with color or lighting can transform an ordinary room into a stunning space.

Consider the following three easy steps to elevate the interior design of your home without breaking the bank.

1. Add accent walls and ceilings. Accent walls and ceilings can take any room from ordinary to extraordinary with a small investment in paint or wallpaper. Adding a contrasting wall color or using textured paint breaks the monotony of a room. Another option is hanging patterned wallpaper to bring vibrant character and style to a room. When selecting a wall accent for a room, experts recommend considering the room’s purpose. The perfect color and material for your accented wall or ceiling depends on the mood you want to convey, access to natural light and the room’s square footage.



2. Minimalist. Minimalist designs are based on a “less is more” philosophy and rely on limited materials, natural light, and clean, simple lines. Decluttering the space is one of the first steps in achieving a minimalist design. To help manage what stays and what you should move to a different place, sort items by type and then put them away. Instead of a collection of clutter, choose a statement piece that reflects your style to change a room’s look and feel instantly.

3. Lighting. Lighting is an essential aspect of design, with the power to transform the entire ambiance of a space. Good lighting can make a room more functional, appealing, and flexible. For example, sunlight is a no-cost, natural way to enhance the interior space. If the room you’re styling does not have substantive exposure to sunlight, try combining it with artificial light elements. A well-planned lighting scheme not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of a room but also has practical implications for functionality and safety.

For more information on home design trends and to plan a future remodel, visit www.ironsbc.com.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction