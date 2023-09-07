St. Alban’s to host “A Taste of Inner Healing’ event Sept. 12

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will host “A Taste of Inner Healing” Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the church.

The event will “introduce inner healing and soul healing prayer for those wanting to learn how Jesus can heal past hurts and childhood wounds,” the church said.

The event, offered by CRA–Restore!, is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. Alban’s, which is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds. There is no cost for the event, and all are welcome to attend. “Attendees will learn more about inner healing and how Jesus can help them free them from painful past emotional experiences” according to Diana Ingle, International President, and CEO of CRA – Restore!

CRA (Christian Renewal Association), was founded by well-known and loved former Edmonds residents Rev. Dennis Bennett and his wife Dr. Rita Bennett.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register for the event here.

For more information, contact crarestore.usa@gmail.com.