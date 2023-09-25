Support the Edmonds Food Bank — buy a raffle ticket

The Edmonds Foodbank is hosting a raffle as part of its Sept. 28 Empty Bowl event. Raffle tickets are available for purchase regardless of whether you are attending this week’s fundraiser, which is sold out.
The tickets are $20 each and will be drawn on World Hunger Day, Oct 16. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Edmonds Summer Market’s Food Bank booth or at the Edmonds Food Bank, 828 Caspers St. The grand-prize winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines.
Here are the prizes available, thanks to generous donors:
Alaska Airlines
TableFor12
Workhorse Coworking
Twist Yoga
Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort
Rick Steves’ Europe
Tom Douglas Restaurants
Starbucks
All The Best Pet Care
Walnut Street Coffee
King Arthur Flour
Ivar’s Restaurants
Run for Good Racing Company
Town & Country Markets
Ombu Salon + Spa
Cole Gallery
PCC Community Markets
Cascadia Art Museum
Anchor Chic Consignment
Edmonds Driftwood Players
Gary Ocher Wood Turning Class
Edmonds Center for the Arts
Glazed & Amazed
Every ticket purchased supports the Edmonds Food Bank in creating food security for the community.
