Support the Edmonds Food Bank — buy a raffle ticket

The Edmonds Foodbank is hosting a raffle as part of its Sept. 28 Empty Bowl event. Raffle tickets are available for purchase regardless of whether you are attending this week’s fundraiser, which is sold out.

The tickets are $20 each and will be drawn on World Hunger Day, Oct 16. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Edmonds Summer Market’s Food Bank booth or at the Edmonds Food Bank, 828 Caspers St. The grand-prize winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines.

Here are the prizes available, thanks to generous donors: