Time to enter your scarecrow in 11th annual Edmonds festival

From spooky to silly. the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival awaits your entries. Registration is now open for the 11th annual event.

“The Edmonds Historical Museum loves seeing the seasonal spirit,” said Emily Scott, veteran Master of Crows. “Bring us your best this year, Edmonds!”

Register your scarecrows here. At that link, you can also learn more about the festival, read the updated FAQ, and get a head start on your entry with “how to build a scarecrow” instructions.

Entrants in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival can register their fiendish scarecrow creations under six categories: Residential (single or multi-family and care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business. There is also a Non-Voting category for those that just want to display instead of play. All scarecrows are welcome.