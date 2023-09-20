Town of Woodway holding information session Sept. 23 for councilmember vacancy

An open house for those interested in being appointed to a vacancy on the Woodway Town Council is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.

Councilmembers John Brock and Elizabeth Mitchell will host the informal information session — coffee and donuts provided — for Woodway residents who have an interest in town government. Come with questions about serving as a Woodway councilmember, which is an unpaid position.