Town of Woodway holding information session Sept. 23 for councilmember vacancy

An open house for those interested in being appointed to a vacancy on the Woodway Town Council is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.
Councilmembers John Brock and Elizabeth Mitchell will host the informal information session — coffee and donuts provided — for Woodway residents who have an interest in town government. Come with questions about serving as a Woodway councilmember, which is an unpaid position.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.