Truck crashes into power pole, causing outage; driver arrested for DUI

A truck struck a power pole just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Walnut Street, destroying the pole and causing a power outage in the area.

According to an Edmonds Police report, officers responded to an “active fight” involving at least four people at a business in the 100 block of 5th Ave. South.

The truck sped off and struck the pole on Walnut Street, which was destroyed and had to be replaced, according to the Snohomish County PUD. Power was restored after a new pole was installed.

The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI, according to a police report.