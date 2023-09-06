Update on Edmonds utility replacement project: 6th Avenue crosswalk repairs and paving

The City of Edmonds is working to complete final paving and reconstruction of the east decorative concrete crosswalk at 6th Ave. and Main Street. The contractor anticipates beginning paving 6th Avenue to Durbin Drive on Friday, Sept. 8.

The concrete crosswalk at the east leg of 6th Avenue and Main Street will require a full road closure from 6th Avenue to Durbin Drive while crews prepare, pour, and allow the concrete crosswalk to cure and strengthen. This closure is expected to last from Monday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 15 with the crosswalk re-opening to pedestrian and vehicular traffic in advance of the weekend.

This work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

Residents can expect the following impacts during construction:

• The Main Street and 6th Avenue intersection to be open to north, south, and westbound traffic

• No thru traffic from 6th Avenue to Durbin Drive on Main Street

• Local vehicle access to businesses, driveways, and parking lots up to the intersection will be maintained during work hours

• Sidewalk access will be maintained, but the eastern crosswalk at the 6th Avenue and Main Street intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place

Looking ahead

Following the reopening of the crosswalk, the contractor will return to final trench paving of Main Street between 6th and 9th Avenues. Once all the road paving is complete crews will install pavement markings and begin site cleanup and restoration. The contractor will then move to Maple Street and 9th Avenue to complete the sewer work.

Visit the city’s website for project updates at www.edmondswa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16495016&pageId=18756929

Questions: contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al (425) 771-0220 o por correo electrónico a greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.