Verdant hosting cancer-fighting foods demo kitchen class Wednesday

While there is no sure way to prevent cancer, a Wednesday afternoon cooking class from Verdant Health will explore which foods support overall health and according to research offer cancer protective factors. The class curriculum will also touch on cancer myths around certain foods, like soy.

The Sept. 13 event with registered dietitian nutritionist Christy Goffcan be attended virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, located at 4710 196th St. S.W. Class will begin at 1 p.m. and last for one hour, though those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 12:50 p.m.

Register on Verdant’s website.