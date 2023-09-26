Verdant hosting on-the-go breakfast demo kitchen class Sept. 27

Verdant Health is hosting a kitchen course Wednesday, Sept. 27 about on-the-go breakfast options will give attendees new inspiration to make foods that give energy, but are portable and healthy. Verdant says that with a little prep, people can make their mornings more smooth and relaxing.
The Sept. 27 event with registered dietitian nutritionist Christy Goffcan be attended virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, located at 4710 196th St. S.W. The class will begin at 1 p.m. and last for one hour, although those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 12:50 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.