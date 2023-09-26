Verdant hosting on-the-go breakfast demo kitchen class Sept. 27

Verdant Health is hosting a kitchen course Wednesday, Sept. 27 about on-the-go breakfast options will give attendees new inspiration to make foods that give energy, but are portable and healthy. Verdant says that with a little prep, people can make their mornings more smooth and relaxing.

The Sept. 27 event with registered dietitian nutritionist Christy Goffcan be attended virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, located at 4710 196th St. S.W. The class will begin at 1 p.m. and last for one hour, although those wanting to participate in the demo kitchen should arrive at 12:50 p.m.