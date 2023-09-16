Virtual mental health series for youth starts Sept. 20

Mental Health Matters of Washington is hosting a free online three-part youth series, “Honoring and Caring for Our Anxiety,” starting Sept. 20.

The series is hosted by Rachel Colston, who is a licensed mental health therapist in Washington. She works for the Lummi nation and has expertise in helping youth and young adults who are struggling with anxiety, trauma and identity.

It will be on three Thursdays — Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 — from 6-7:30 p.m. Register here.

Questions should be directed to info@mentalhealthmattersWA.com.