Washington State Auditor’s Office to host audit entrance conference with city Sept. 5

The Washington State Auditor’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 5 will hold its entrance conference, which marks the beginning of the City of Edmonds audit for fiscal year 2022.

You can view this 12:30 p.m. virtual meeting using this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Members of the public who can’t access this meeting via a personal device can view it on the monitor provided in the city council conference room, first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

At the entrance conference, representatives from the State Auditor’s Office will discuss the pending 2022 audit, including the timing and cost.

You can see the meetng agenda here.