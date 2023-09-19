Waterfront Center hosts ‘Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration’ on Sept. 29

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration, Friday, Sept 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“Meet your Korean American neighbors and enjoy Korean foods and performances.” said Daniel Johnson, CEO for the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

“We have a great lineup of speakers for the event,” said Kay Shin, EWC board member and doctor of acupuncture.

Speakers will include Dr. Yong-Chool Ha, director of the Center for Korea Studies at the University of Washington; Daniel Kim, Korean American staff photographer and drone pilot at The Seattle Times; Elina Kim, a stage director and Haegum player with diverse background in music and performance and Yuni Cobb, a multi-talented chef, the board president of UNIHOPE, a board member of the Korean Multicultural Family Association, and a veteran. Also speaking is Jung Ok Kim, chef/owner of Gabgiwon and a Korea government-certified junjoo-bibimbob specialist.

For 1,000 years, Korean have celebrated Chuseok, a traditional holiday that recognizes the harvest and pays tribute to the grace of heaven and ancestors. During the Chuseok, people share food and enjoy games and performances.

This is a free cultural community event. Use this link to register.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.